Brokerages Expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 621,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

