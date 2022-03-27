Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

RADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,664. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

