Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

UPST stock traded down $11.68 on Friday, hitting $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. Upstart has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,476,608. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

