Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $673.64

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $673.64.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $628.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.22.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

