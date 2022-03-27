Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $9.63

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.