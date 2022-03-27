Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $9.63

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
