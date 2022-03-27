Brokerages Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $22.83

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CNR opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,526,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,115,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

