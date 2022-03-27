Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target at C$47.40

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.13. 166,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,431. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

