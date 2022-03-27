Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $49.40

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.