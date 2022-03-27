Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 350.75

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 267.50 ($3.52). 9,344,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422,438. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Insiders purchased 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

