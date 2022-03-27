Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $70.80

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

