Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,294.04%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

