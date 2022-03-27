Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 177

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.33).

Several research firms have commented on SRP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday.

SRP traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.10. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

