Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) PT at $95.00

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.