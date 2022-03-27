Brokers Offer Predictions for Poshmark, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Poshmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

POSH stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

