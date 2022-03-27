BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD10.75-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~CAD9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.29.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.