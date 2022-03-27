BTIG Research Begins Coverage on DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

DEFTF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc engages in the building and management of assets in the decentralized finance sector in Canada. It focuses on the enhancement of shareholder value through various investments, including the acquisition of DeFi protocols, equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies, or other entities.

