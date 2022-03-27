BTIG Research Begins Coverage on DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
DEFTF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.51.
DeFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DeFi Technologies (DEFTF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.