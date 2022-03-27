BTIG Research Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.