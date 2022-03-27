Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,076,800 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the February 28th total of 1,430,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
