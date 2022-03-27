Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,076,800 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the February 28th total of 1,430,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

