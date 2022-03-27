Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,169.17 ($28.56).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.
BRBY traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,668 ($21.96). The stock had a trading volume of 822,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.32. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.