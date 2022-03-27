Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,169.17 ($28.56).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

BRBY traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,668 ($21.96). The stock had a trading volume of 822,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.32. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.23) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($106,174.30). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($65,354.66). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

