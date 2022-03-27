Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 390.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $14.60 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

