Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
CALA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
