Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

CALA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

