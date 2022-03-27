Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.25

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.25 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 958699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

