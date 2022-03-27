Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$239,010.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$79.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

