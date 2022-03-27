Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 440,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,058,204 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

