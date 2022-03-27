Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases Shares of 5,648 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

