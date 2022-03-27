Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

