Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

