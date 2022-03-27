Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 95 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,382,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,094. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.34 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.