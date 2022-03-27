Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $306,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.