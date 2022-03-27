Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 264,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

