Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.81. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,788 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.