Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.81. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,788 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.
In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.