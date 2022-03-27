Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CZMWY stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $186.79.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

CZMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.