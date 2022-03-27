Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $991.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 293,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

