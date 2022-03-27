Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. 2,873,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

