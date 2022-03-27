Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.