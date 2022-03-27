Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

