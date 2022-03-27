Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $182.38. 7,908,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

