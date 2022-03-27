Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.