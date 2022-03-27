Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Up 206.6% in March

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the February 28th total of 639,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.52 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

