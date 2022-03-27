Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Achieves $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00111417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

