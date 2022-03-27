Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $321.65 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $321.65 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,758,487,916 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,315,861 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

