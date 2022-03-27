CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the February 28th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDD opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)
