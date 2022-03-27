CEMIG (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

