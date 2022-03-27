CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000.

Shares of BROS traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. 1,426,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

