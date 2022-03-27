CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 415 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 415 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $344.10 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.