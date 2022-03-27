Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centogene by 1,026.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

CNTG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Centogene has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.12.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

