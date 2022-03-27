Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.12).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,460.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,661 shares of company stock worth $216,863 in the last three months.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

