Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.12).
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
