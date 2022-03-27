CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $3.65. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 498.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $15.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $19.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. 3,262,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.