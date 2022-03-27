ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $145,152.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHPT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

