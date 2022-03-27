ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells $38,886.40 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

